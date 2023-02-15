"Can't wait to see you"- Mubarak Wakaso to missing Ghana winger Christian Atsu

Mubarak Wakaso remains confident his friend and former Black Stars teammate Christian Atsu will be found safe and alive.

It has been ten days since Atsu was reported to be trapped under rubble following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu was earlier reported to have been found, but the player's agent and his club Hatayspor later rejected those reports claiming the player is still missing.

Wakaso's closest friend in the national team has been Atsu, with the two sharing rooms at international tournaments.

Atsu's predicament has left many Ghanaian and his best friend Wakaso worried.

“Can’t stop watching our good times miss you bro can’t wait to see you,” Wakaso wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, a rescue team are currently at the Renaissance building, where Atsu was lodging, looking for the player.

Atsu netted the winner in Hatayspor's last game before disaster struck in the early hours of Monday, February 6.