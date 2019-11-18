Cape Coast pitch invader wants to become professional footballer

Awal Suleman, who shot to fame after invading Black Stars game against South Africa, says his dream to become a professional footballer in future.

Suleman, a fresh nursing training college graduate, invaded pitch during the Black Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa last Thursday night.

His reason for running onto the field was to take a selfie with Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, who scored in the match.

The 25-year-old was arrested by the police but was released on bail after two days.

“I am not only a 400 meters runner, but I also play football. I am a midfielder and I play for London Rovers, a second division club here in Cape Coast,” Awal told Asempa FM.

“I am a very good athlete and I play football too, but you know, after SS if you do not get help to pursue all become waste. Now I am combining football with my nursing job and will like to be a professional footballer.”

“My role model has always been Thomas Partey that is why I run to the field as I wanted to take a selfie with him. I've now completed Nalerigu Nursing Training College and I am waiting for my posting."