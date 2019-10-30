Cape Coast stadium to host Ghana's 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa

Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications fixture against South Africa will take place at the Cape Coast stadium at 7pm on Thursday 14 November 2019.

The crunchy game was initially set for the Accra sports stadium but it has been rescheduled to Cape Coast since it will be played under floodlights.

The floodlights situations at the Accra sports stadium and the Babayara stadium in Kumasi cannot be trusted forcing the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association to opt for the Cape Coast stadium.

The Bafana Bafana will be arriving in Ghana for the match on Monday 11 November 2019.