Cape Coast Stadium to host women's football event in African Games

Published on: 21 February 2024
The Black Princesses, current holders of the WAFU U-20 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, are set to compete against Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda in Group A at the Cape Coast stadium during the African Games.

Ghana will kick off their tournament against Ethiopia on Saturday, March 09, 2024, followed by matches against Tanzania on Tuesday, March 12, and Uganda on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Coach Yussif Basigi's side recently returned from France, where they trained in Clairefontaine for seven days as part of an exchange program between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the France Embassy in Accra.

Ghana secured their 7th consecutive FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualification by defeating Senegal for the slot.

