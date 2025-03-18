Cape Coast Stadium will be reserved for Black Stars games - Kofi Adams

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has said that the Cape Coast Sports Stadium is set to undergo renovation work and will only host Black Stars games.

The Cape Coast Stadium which has in the past hosted Ghana games prior to the 2022 World Cup has been banned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from hosting Category A matches.

However, speaking to 3Sports, Mr Adams, said, "If you look at the key stadium facilities we have, Cape Coast is the one that we will not spend so much refurbish it quickly, and not allow any club to play there; just keep it as a national stadium for Black Stars only, for the meantime.

"So we would have prepared it for the September and October window when we play the next qualifiers. After that, we can close Accra and Kumasi as well and make sure they are refurbished for competitions," the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency said.

After the Baba Yara Stadium was also banned by CAF and FIFA, the Black Stars will be playing the 2026 World Cup qualifying games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will take on Chad in the Matchday five games before flying to Morocco to face Madagascar in the Matchday six games.