Cape Coast Strikers forward Kingsley Braye joins Inter Allies

Inter Allies have signed forward Kingsley Braye from ‪Cape Coast Strikers.

The player joined the club after impressing during the team's preseason friendlies, where he featured for the top tier side.

Kingsley came through the juvinile ranks of the lower-tier side, following the footsteps of ex-Inter Allies star striker Ropapa Mensah.‬

During the Normalization Committee tournament, Braye joined second tier Cape Coast Venomous Vipers on loan and had a feel of top flight football.‬

‪“I am filled with excitement and can not wait to get started on this new chapter in my football career,”‬ he told the club's website.

‪“I believe Allies will provide me with the platform to express myself well on the field and develop my game.”‬

Inter Allies are preparing for the start of the new season, which is expected to commence in mid-December.