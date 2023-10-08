GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Cape Coast Venomous Vipers' road accident delays Division One League opener against King Faisal

Published on: 08 October 2023
Cape Coast Venomous Vipers encountered a road accident on their way to Ejisu for their Division One League opener.

This incident has compelled the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take the necessary step of indefinitely postponing the match between King Faisal FC and Venomous Vipers.

Currently, the players and officials of Vipers FC are receiving medical attention, with the football leadership in close contact with the club. All relevant stakeholders have been duly notified about the match's postponement.

In these challenging times, the football community's foremost concern is the well-being and swift recovery of the affected players and officials.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the club during this difficult period," the GFA stated.

