Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes revels in revenge victory over Ghana at AFCON 2023 opener

Cape Verde forward and captain Ryan Mendes expressed jubilation after their triumph over the Black Stars in their Group B opener at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mendes, part of the Cape Verde team defeated by Ghana eleven years ago, sees this victory as sweet revenge for the past defeat in South Africa in 2013.

Reflecting on the previous encounter, Mendes acknowledged the challenge posed by players like Asamoah Gyan, emphasizing the difficulty they faced.

However, with the 2-1 win in their AFCON 2023 opener, he highlighted the need for Cape Verde to maintain this momentum to reach the next stage of the tournament.

"The other time there were big more players like Asamoah Gyan, you know. It was difficult for us in South Africa but tonight like I told you we took our revenge and we need to continue like this because the target is to reach the next stage," Mendes told reporters.

Following the first-round games in Group B, Cape Verde leads the table with three points, while the Black Stars face a challenging position at the bottom without any points.

Looking ahead, Ghana will confront Egypt in their second group B clash on Thursday, aiming to bounce back from the initial setback.

Mendes' words echo the team's determination to continue their success and advance in the competition, setting a positive tone for Cape Verde's prospects in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.