Cape Verde referee Fabricio Duarte to officiate Dreams FC vs. Kallon FC CAF Confederation Cup clash

Cape Verdean referee Fabricio Duarte has been appointed as the central official for the CAF Confederation Cup second-round first-leg match between Dreams FC and Kallon FC,

The pivotal fixture is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the return leg set to occur two weeks later in Sierra Leone.

Fabricio Duarte, a respected and seasoned referee, will be at the forefront of the officiating team. Assisting him will be Jorge Correia Semedo Helio as Assistant I, Djery Gomes Lopez as Assistant II, and Delgado Dos Santos Rocha as the Fourth Official.

Liberia's Sekou Wieh Konneh has been designated as the Match Commissioner for this highly anticipated CAF Confederation Cup showdown.

The first leg of this thrilling tie is slated to kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday, with the Ghanaian side targeting a convincing win to put them in a great position to advance to the group stage of the competition.