Cape Verde star Ryan Mendes hails perfect AFCON 2023 campaign

Published on: 19 January 2024
Cape Verde's captain, Ryan Mendes, has expressed his team's satisfaction with their performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, saying that their first goal was to qualify for the knockout stage, which they have now achieved.

This comes after their convincing 3-0 win over Mozambique on Friday afternoon at the FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny stadium in Abidjan.

Mendes, who was named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match, attributed their success to the support of their fans, stating that it felt like playing at home.

"They pushed us throughout the match. We had this feeling of playing at home, we couldn’t disappoint them," he said.

Cape Verde started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Ghana, and Mendes revealed that they were determined to prove that their victory was not a fluke.

"We wanted at all costs to confirm our good outing against Ghana and above all to qualify for the next round. We are the first nation to have acquired our qualification. We have just accomplished our first mission. Now we will rest and recover before the next match," he added.

Cape Verde will take on Egypt this Monday, 22 January, at the FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t-Boigny stadium.

