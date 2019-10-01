GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 October 2019
Captain Adam Larsen Kwarasey hails Oslo-born duo in Vålerenga squad
Adam Kwarasey

Vålerenga captain Adam Larsen Kwarasey is impressed with inputs of Oslo-born duo Ivan Näsberg and Mohamed Fellah in the team.

The 31-year-old ex-Ghana international, who hails from Trosterud, has been talking about how he influences the others boys from the Norwegian capital.

''He’s [Nasbrg] really good. He is a real Vålerenga boy and cares a lot about the club. He takes some space in the wardrobe and we need that now," Kwarasey told Nettavisen.

''Mohamed Fellah has a lot of routine and high quality. Hopefully, he'll get in shape as soon as possible so he can help us with some points ahead.''

Kwarasey played his first match in three month last week after recovering from a back injury.

