Captain Andre Ayew back among the goals in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Captain Andre Ayew scored his third goal of the season on Friday for Al Sadd who failed to win in the Qatar Cup.

Qatar SC stunned Al Sadd with a 3-2 comeback victory at the Qatar University Field 4.

Ayew opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Al Sadd got a second through Rodrigo Tabata before halftime.

But it was a completely different story in the second half with Qatar SC scoring three goals through Matheus Jussa, Badr Benoun and Abdulrahman Mohammed.

Ayew has been in good form this season ahead of the 2022 World Cup which gets underway next month.

The 32-year-old will lead Ghana in Qatar where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

The tournament kicks off on November 20 with Ghana playing their first match on the 24th.