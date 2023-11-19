Captain Andre Ayew celebrates Inaki Williams' first Ghana goal

Ghana captain Andre Ayew expressed his joy for Inaki Williams, who secured his first goal for the Black Stars with a late header against Madagascar last Friday.

The goal marked a crucial 1-0 victory for Ghana in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Williams, formerly with Spain, had faced a goal drought, enduring 11 games without scoring for Ghana. Despite the frustration, he persevered, and his persistence finally paid off in the match against Madagascar.

In the aftermath of the game, Williams took to Instagram, saying, "God’s time is perfect. Thank you all for the support." Ayew, showcasing his happiness for the Spanish-born striker, shared Williams' post on his Instagram story. Ayew captioned it with "Patience, calm, and believe," accompanied by a love emoji, making it evident that he was genuinely delighted for Williams.

The victory set a positive tone for Ghana's World Cup qualifying campaign. Williams, emotional after breaking his scoring drought, will aim to build on this success when Ghana faces Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday for their second qualifier match.