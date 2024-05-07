Captain Andre Ayew confident in Ghana's football renaissance despite recent struggles

Ghana national team captain Andre Ayew appeared on the show "Talents of Africa" on Canal+ to shed light on the challenges facing the Black Stars.

At 34 years old, Ayew carries the weight of expectations and the burden of Ghana's football legacy on his shoulders.

Despite the recent struggles of the team, Ayew exudes confidence in the potential of the younger generation of players to steer Ghana back to its former glory.

Reflecting on Ghana's past successes, Ayew reminisces about the golden era of Ghanaian football, where luminaries like Essien and Muntari dominated the field.

"We dominated for several years. I was part of this team with a generation (Essien, Muntariâ€¦). Then we had the generation with Wakaso, Gyan, and John Mensah. Now there is a new generation coming," Ayew said.

However, he acknowledges the transitional phase the team is currently undergoing, with a new crop of players stepping into the limelight.

These players, Ayew notes, lack the experience of their predecessors but face intensified pressure to deliver results owing to Ghana's prolonged trophy drought since 1982.

"There is a lot of pressure. Despite this generation that dominated, we still couldn't win. So, it creates more pressure and more demands, and the country expects even more all the time. Today, players do not have the experience that these players I just mentioned have or had.

Ayew's optimism shines through as he emphasizes the importance of perseverance and resilience in overcoming adversity.

He believes that the current generation of players is gradually acclimatizing to the demands of international football and the weight of representing their nation.

With determination and hard work, Ayew is confident that Ghana will emerge stronger from its current slump and reclaim its status as a football powerhouse in Africa.

"The players start by getting used to it, by understanding what wearing this jersey means, this jersey means a lot to millions of people.

"That the jersey is very heavy to wear and you have to have broad shoulders. I know we will bounce back. We are working. We are going through a bad period. But, we will get through this, and I am sure of it." Ayew concluded.

As Ghana continues its quest for AFCON victory, Ayew's words serve as a rallying cry for hope and resilience amidst the challenges faced by the Black Stars.