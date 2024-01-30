Captain Emmanuel Adu Siaw extends contract with FC Samartex

FC Samartex 1996 have announced captain Emmanuel Adu Siaw has committed to the club by signing a contract extension that will keep him with the Timber Giants until 2026.

Adu Siaw, who joined the club in Division One, has proven himself to be an integral member of the team through his hard work, dedication, and impressive performances. His leadership qualities were recognized, and he was appointed captain of the side for three consecutive seasons.

The left-back's outstanding displays have caught the attention of several top clubs in the Ghanaian Premier League, but Adu Siaw has chosen to remain loyal to FC Samartex.

FC Samartex currently leads the league table, and the team is eager to maintain their position and continue their winning streak.

The club have begun preparations for the second half of the season at Samreboi, with a focus on defending their lead and pushing for even greater heights.

With Adu Siaw's contract extension, FC Samartex are poised for continued success both on and off the pitch. They remain committed to developing young talent and building a strong foundation for the future.