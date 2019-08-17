Captain Solomon Asante becomes Phoenix Rising all-time top scorer with 32 goals

Solomon Asante has become Phoenix Rising's all-time top scorer with 32 goals after Friday's brace in the 4-2 win against Reno 1868 FC in the USL Championship.

The captain scored two penalties in the second half to lead the scorers chart in the league with 18 goals.

Phoenix Rising's have now extended their winning streak to 14.

"We have been breaking records together as well," Asante said.

"I feel fantastic breaking this (personal) record, but I want to thank my teammates because without them, I couldn't have gotten this far."