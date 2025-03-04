Captaincy issues has cost the Black Stars a lot – Ghana forward Prince Polley

Former Ghana football star Prince Opoku Bismark Polley Sampene insists persistent captaincy rows has cost the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars.

Over the years, there have been captaincy issues among several Black Stars players particularly Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew.

Not long ago, Jordan Ayew was reported to have expressed his displeasure about how the Black Stars technical team handled captaincy issues during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in November 2024.

Ghana coach Otto Addo opted for Mohammed Kudus to lead the team at the expense of experienced Ayew.

Speaking to Kessben FM, as followed by GHANAsoccernet.com, Prince Polley, a former member of the national team affirmed captaincy rows has cost the Black Stars in many ways.

“Captaincy issues has costs the Black Stars a lot. Captaincy issues discourages players. I saw Jordan’s situation to be problematic, I think I saw Coach Kwesi Appiah solving that issue during our game with Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium. An opposing coach solving our captaincy problem before a game was a serious issue we should have dealt with. Again, I think Otto Addo should have explained to Jordan why he’s giving the captaincy arm band to Kudus” he said.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew is reportedly set to be named the new captain of Ghana’s senior national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

The leadership shake-up comes after Thomas Partey, who previously served as the first deputy under Andre Ayew, opted against retaining the position. As a result, Alexander Djiku has been appointed as the new first deputy captain.