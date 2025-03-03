Captaincy issues have genuinely brought so many bad times for the Black Stars - Oduro Sarfo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has candidly admitted that the Black Stars' captaincy woes have been a recurring nightmare for the team, sparking unnecessary controversies and uncertainty.

In a recent interview with Connect 97.1 FM, Oduro Sarfo acknowledged that past leadership teams have struggled to manage captaincy changes seamlessly, leading to tensions among players and fans.

He emphasized that the captaincy decisions, largely made by the coach, have been mismanaged over the years, causing significant disruptions to the team's harmony.

The Black Stars have a history of captaincy controversies, including the 2019 debacle when Asamoah Gyan was replaced by Andre Ayew, and the mid-2000s incident involving Stephen Appiah.

Oduro Sarfo's comments highlight the growing calls for a transparent and methodical approach to selecting captains, which stakeholders believe is crucial to the team's future success.