Capturing the season: Andre Ayew's top 10 pictures from an eventful campaign

Andre Ayew's 2022/23 season was a rollercoaster ride, filled with both highs and lows, but it was a source of inspiration for the veteran player. The season began for Ayew in Qatar with Al Sadd but ended in England, marking an unexpected turn of events.

During his time in Qatar, the 33-year-old showcased his prowess by netting three goals in five games. His outstanding form continued as he represented the Black Stars in the World Cup, where he scored Ghana's opening goal against Portugal. However, a crucial penalty miss in the final group game against Uruguay proved costly as Ghana failed to advance from their group. True to his character, Ayew took responsibility for the miss and offered his apologies.

In January, Ayew made a triumphant return to England and played a pivotal role in helping Nottingham Forest avoid relegation. According to reports, Forest management is delighted with his contributions and is planning to extend his contract, as his initial six-month deal is set to expire in June.

To celebrate Ayew's eventful season, here are ten captivating photos capturing some of his best moments throughout the campaign. These snapshots (courtesy of Getty Images) encapsulate the determination, skill, and passion that have defined Ayew's illustrious career in football.