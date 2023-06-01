Capturing the season: Andre Ayew's top 10 pictures from an eventful campaign

Andre Ayew's 2022/23 season was a rollercoaster ride, filled with both highs and lows, but it was a source of inspiration for the veteran player. The season began for Ayew in Qatar with Al Sadd but ended in England, marking an unexpected turn of events.
During his time in Qatar, the 33-year-old showcased his prowess by netting three goals in five games. His outstanding form continued as he represented the Black Stars in the World Cup, where he scored Ghana's opening goal against Portugal. However, a crucial penalty miss in the final group game against Uruguay proved costly as Ghana failed to advance from their group. True to his character, Ayew took responsibility for the miss and offered his apologies.
In January, Ayew made a triumphant return to England and played a pivotal role in helping Nottingham Forest avoid relegation. According to reports, Forest management is delighted with his contributions and is planning to extend his contract, as his initial six-month deal is set to expire in June.
To celebrate Ayew's eventful season, here are ten captivating photos capturing some of his best moments throughout the campaign. These snapshots (courtesy of Getty Images) encapsulate the determination, skill, and passion that have defined Ayew's illustrious career in football.
Andr Ayew of Nottingham Forest celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion at the City Ground, Nottingham on Wednesday 26th April 2023. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Andre Ayew of Nottingham Forest embraces Felipe after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at City Ground on February 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates the victory with teammates following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates his side's first goal after the Video Assistant Referee review during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Andre Ayew of Ghana controls the ball against Inbeom Hwang of Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates with team mates after scoring to level the game at 1-1 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Andre Ayew of Ghana applauds the fans along with team mates following the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Andre Ayew of Ghana scores their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 17: Giant images of Neymar of Brazil, Robert Lewandowski of Poland, Dusan Tadic of Serbia and Andre Ayew of Ghana on buildings ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at on November 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images )
Andre Ayew (24) of Al Sadd wins a header during the QNB Stars League match between Umm Salal and Al Sadd at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on 9 August 2022. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
