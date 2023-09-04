CAR coach Raoul Savoy acknowledges Ghana as favourites in Crucial AFCON qualifier

Central African Republic (CAR) coach Raoul Savoy says Ghana are favourites ahead of Thursday's match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi.

The situation is challenging for CAR, as they must secure a win, while Ghana only need a point to progress to the tournament.

Additionally, the game will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, where the Black Stars have not lost a match in over two decades. However, Ghana will be without the services of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Savoy acknowledged Ghana's strong position, stating to Ghanasportspage, "Of course, Ghana is playing at home and they are the favourites. It is the final game for both teams. They are the biggest team in the group, and it will be very tough, but we are coming to Ghana to play our game and try our best to qualify."

He emphasised the significance of the match, considering it a final where surprises can happen. Savoy highlighted that both teams are fully focused on the common goal of qualification for the next AFCON.

In the qualification race, the Black Stars lead the group with nine points, followed by Angola with eight points, and Central African Republic with seven points. Madagascar, with two points, is at the bottom.

The top two teams following the final round of matches will secure qualification for the tournament in Ivory Coast next year, providing all three teams, Ghana, Angola, and Central African Republic, with a chance to qualify.