CAR coach Raoul Savoy confident of surprising Ghana in AFCON qualifier

Central African Republic (CAR) coach Raoul Savoy has expressed confidence in his team's ability to surprise the Black Stars when they face off on Thursday in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium.

While Ghana need just a point to secure qualification for the tournament in Ivory Coast, CAR is aiming for a win to secure their place from Group E.

Despite Ghana being the favourites, Savoy cautioned against underestimating his side. He drew parallels with their unexpected victory against Nigeria, as they secured a shock 1-0 victory over the Super Eagles in Lagos in October 2021.

Savoy stated during a Wednesday press conference, "Nigeria never expected us to beat them at home but we did. You never know what we can do. I have respect for Ghana because they are far better than us as a football nation, but football is the most lovely game in the world because every time, every day you have surprises."

The match at the Baba Yara Stadium is set to kick off at 16:00 GMT, and Ghana will be without the services of Genk forward Joseph Paintsil.