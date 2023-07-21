Carlton Town coach excited to work with new signing Felix Annan

Carlton Town's Assistant Manager Andy Clerk, Carlton Town's Assistant Manager, cannot stop praising their new goalkeeper, Felix Annan.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper has demonstrated his skill between the posts in the team's friendly matches, leaving spectators and coaching staff in awe.

Clerk's enthusiasm for Annan's exceptional achievements paints a bright picture for the club's prospects as they prepare for the challenges ahead, with the former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper expected to man the post in the majority of the upcoming matches.

“We at CTFC are delighted to have Felix on board. Another great addition from pass move grin academy. Felix has been a breath of fresh air all preseason and has been outstanding in all the friendlies so far. We're sure he will quickly become a fan favourite,”

Felix Annan joined the Millers from Pass Move Grin FC in the present summer transfer season for an undisclosed fee.

The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has already received kit sponsorship from John and Jane Bryson.