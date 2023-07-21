Carlton Town's new goalkeeper Felix Annan impresses in friendlies

Carlton Town assistant manager Andy Clerk is full of praise for their new goalkeeper Felix Annan as the team prepares for the upcoming challenges.

Annan's impressive performances in the team's friendly matches have left spectators and coaching staff ecstatic about the prospects of him guarding the net.

“We at CTFC are delighted to have Felix on board. Another great addition from Pass Move Grin Academy. Felix has been a breath of fresh air all preseason and has been outstanding in all the friendlies so far. We're sure he will quickly become a fan favourite,” said Clerk.

Annan joined the Millers in the current summer transfer window from Pass Move Grin FC for an undisclosed amount.

The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has already secured kit support from John and Jane Bryson. With his skills and form, Annan is set to make a significant impact at Carlton Town in the upcoming season.