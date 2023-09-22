CAS dismisses Tema Youth’s application against relegation

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected Tema Youth FC's latest request for an injunction to prevent their relegation from the Division One League.

This decision comes as CAS continues to review the substantive case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The background of this case traces back to a dispute involving player Joseph Paintsil's transfer and payments owed to Young Red Bull FC and the GFA. Despite appeals and committee decisions, Tema Youth FC had been ordered to make substantial payments within a specific timeframe.

Tema Youth FC had sought a provisional halt to their relegation to Division Two League while CAS reviewed their case. However, CAS has now dismissed this request, implying that Tema Youth FC's relegation will stand.

Moreover, the enforcement of payments to Young Red Bull FC, which has been causing Tema Youth FC to forfeit 3 points per match for non-compliance, will persist.

This latest CAS decision has significant implications for Tema Youth FC, who will need to settle their outstanding payments to Young Red Bull FC to avoid ongoing point deductions in their matches.

The club's future in the Division One League remains uncertain as they grapple with the repercussions of this legal battle.