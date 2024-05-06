CAS orders George Afriyie to pay GFA over $1000

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has ordered George Afriyie to pay the Ghana Football Association (GFA) CHF 1,000 (over $1000).

This ruling comes after CAS upheld the GFA Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify Afriyie from the 2023 presidential election.

His disqualification was rooted in his failure to secure the required number of endorsements from GFA members for his candidacy.

The Committee cited his use of an unqualified individual, Jeffrey Asare, to endorse his nomination forms. It was later revealed that Asare wasn't a Director at Victory Club Warriors FC as claimed on the forms.

Despite filing an appeal, Afriyie's hopes for a reversal were dashed as the appeal was rejected, prompting him to escalate the matter to the Swiss-based international body responsible for arbitrating sport-related disputes.

On Monday, CAS announced the dismissal of George Afriyie’s appeal. The statement, signed by Sole Arbitrator Mohamed Abdel Raouf, declared, "The appeal filed on 29 September 2023 by George Kwasi Afriyie against the decision rendered on 15 September 2023 by the GFA Appeals Committee is dismissed."

Furthermore, it mandated that "The costs of the arbitration, to be determined and served separately to the Parties by CAS Court Office, shall be borne by George Kwasi Afriyie. George Kwasi Afriyie is ordered to pay the Ghana Football Association a total amount of CHF 1,000 (one thousand Swiss francs) as contribution towards its legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with this arbitration."

Responding to the CAS decision, Mr. Afriyie expressed acceptance, stating, "I take the decision in good faith. I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who supported me during this period."