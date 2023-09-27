GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAS orders Tema Youth to pay GFA 150,000 Euros over Joseph Paintsil transfer

Published on: 27 September 2023
CAS orders Tema Youth to pay GFA 150,000 Euros over Joseph Paintsil transfer

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ordered Tema Youth owner, Wilfried Osei Kwaku Palmer, to pay the Ghana Football Association an amount of 150,000 Euros following the transfer of winger Joseph Paintsil to KRC Genk.

The Black Stars winger joined the Belgium outfit in 2018 from the former Premier League side, but there were disputes over the payment of a percentage of the transfer fee to the association.

The case was sent to the highest football tribunal, which ruled against Mr Osei Palmer.

"The decision issued on 11 June by the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association, insofar as it concerns the interest of the Ghana Football Association, including the payment obligation concerning the amount of 150,000 Euros to be paid to the Ghana Football Association, is confirmed," wrote CAS in a statement dated September 22, 2023.

Tema Youth will also take full responsibility of the expenses involved in the arbitration, which will be paid to the Ghana Football Association.

Below is the full statement from CAS: 

 

 

