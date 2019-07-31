CAS annuls CAF decision to replay Champions League final, orders the right body to take decision

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has annulled the decision of the CAF Executive Committee to have the second leg of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League replayed insisting the appropriate arm of Africa's governing body must be allowed to make a decision.

Both Wydad Casablanca and Esperance approached CAS seeking a ruling in their favour and against the resolution by the executive committee of CAF to replay the match.

This comes after CAF ordered the second-leg of the final between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Tunisia's Esperance to be replayed at a neutral venue after it was abandoned.

CAS agreed with both clubs that the Executive Committee of CAF was not the right body to make a decision on the matter insisting CAF must revert to its internal body that deals with disputes of this nature.

"The CAS Panel in charge of this matter has considered that the CAF Executive Committee did not have jurisdiction to order that the second leg of the final be replayed and has decided to annul the decision challenged. The appeals of both clubs are therefore partially upheld for that reason," CAS said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is now for the competent CAF authorities to review the incidents which occurred in the Radès stadium on 31 May 2019, to order the appropriate disciplinary sanctions, if any, and accordingly to decide whether the second leg of the CAF Champions League Final 2018/2019 shall be replayed or not.

"The CAS Panel having annulled the decision of the CAF Executive Committee for formal reasons, it has decided to refer to the competent CAF bodies the questions of the replay of the final’s second leg and of the disciplinary procedure, which is currently pending before the CAF and which does not fall within the CAS jurisdiction in the present arbitration procedure."

In that abandoned final on May 31, the Wydad players refused to continue playing the match midway through after the VAR review system failed to work.

The Moroccans wanted referee Bakary Gassama to review a disallowed goal but the system did not work and prompted their players and officials to refuse to play the game.

During the match played in Tunisia, Esperance was leading 1-0 after 60 minutes and 2-1 on aggregate when the match was halted as Wydad refused to continue playing because VAR was unavailable to judge a disallowed equaliser.

The CAF President Ahmad Ahmad who attended the final spent almost 30 minutes in discussions with officials in a bid to get the game restarted.

After a 90-minute delay Esperance was declared winner of the CAF Champions League.

Wydad believed that they were the victim of VAR in the first leg of the final in Morocco last weekend, as Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha ruled out a goal by them.

Following the confusion, CAF called an Emergency Executive Committee to discuss the regulatory solutions regarding the controversial incidents that took place during the second leg of the final of the CAF Champions League 2018/2019.

CAF then ordered for a replay of the match but both sides refused insisting they must be declared winners of the game which led them to going to CAS for a decision.