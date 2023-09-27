CAS rejects Tema Youth FC's request to prevent relegation pending final decision

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has turned down Tema Youth FC's latest appeal to halt their relegation from the Division One League while their substantive case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) remains pending.

This request for an injunction sought to prevent the club's demotion until CAS delivers its final verdict in the ongoing case.

On July 26, 2022, CAS had already rejected Tema Youth FC's plea for a stay of execution regarding the GFA Appeals Committee's decision related to payments owed to Young Red Bull FC and the GFA for the transfer of player Joseph Paintsil.

Subsequently, Young Red Bull FC pursued enforcement action against Tema Youth FC for the outstanding payment, leading to the deduction of 3 points from Tema Youth FC's matches in accordance with the Disciplinary Code.

The GFA Appeals Committee's decision on June 11, 2022, ordered Tema Youth FC to pay: - EUR 688,000 to Young Red Bull. - EUR 150,000 to the GFA. - EUR 150,000 to the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

On August 25, 2023, Tema Youth FC submitted a fresh request for provisional measures to CAS. They urged CAS to halt their relegation from Division One League Zone 3 to Division Two League pending the final decision in the ongoing case before CAS.

Following deliberations on the arguments presented by both Tema Youth FC and the GFA, the CAS Panel issued the following decisions: 1. The "Petition on Demotion,” considered as a request for provisional measures, filed by Tema Youth Football Club on August 25, 2023, in the matter CAS 2022/A/9010 Tema Youth Football Club v. Ghana Football Association, is dismissed. 2. The costs associated with this order will be determined in the final award or any other final disposition of this arbitration.

With the latest CAS ruling, Tema Youth FC's relegation will continue to stand, and they will continue to forfeit 3 points for each match they play until they fully settle their outstanding debts owed to Young Red Bull FC.