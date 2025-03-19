CAS rules in favour of Francis Adjetey, orders Hearts of Oak to pay former player GHC 106,477

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled in favour of defender Francis Adjetey in his case against Hearts of Oak and the Ghana Football Association over a breach of contract.

The ruling, which is dated February 26, 2025, effectively overturned the Ghana Football Association's Appeals Committee's ruling of February 26, 2024.

This decision underscores the importance of justice and fairness in arbitrating football, and it reaffirms that due process is to be accorded to players and stakeholders in disputes.

As a result of this, Hearts have been ordered to pay their former player Adjetey the amount of GHC 106,477.42, with an interest of 5% per annum from September 15, 2023, until the date of full payment for a wrongly terminating his contract.

This financial compensation illustrates the club's accountability to meet its obligations, ensuring that players and individuals receive what they deserve.

The club and the Ghana Football Association are also jointly liable to pay CHF 1,000 in legal costs incurred by Adjetey.

This aspect of the ruling illustrates the accountability of football associations and clubs to ensure fairness in contractual disagreements.

This case sets a significant precedent for future cases, emphasizing that arbitration remains a valuable means of resolving sporting disputes in a just and impartial way.

Find below the ruling: