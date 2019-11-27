Cash-strapped SAFA refused to pay for Bafana Bafana coach to travel to Egypt to watch CAF U-23 Cup of Nations

The South African Football Association refused to pay for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Nkseki to travel to Egypt to watch the country's Under-23 team in the recently concluded CAF U-23 Cup of Nations, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

SAFA, who are believed to be cash-strapped, failed to pay for the coach to travel to the North African to monitor the players, many of whom played under him at the youth level.

South Africa eventually qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 after a nail-biting penalty shootout win over Ghana.

SAFA are running low on finances with bonus issues rearing its ugly head in the team.

It has also emerged that SAFA opted for Nkseki because he was a cheap option due to their current financial situation as Bafana Bafana head coach.