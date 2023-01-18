"Casimero wipes away Thomas Partey"- Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Brazilian midfielder Casimero is miles ahead of Thomas Partey.

The two midfielders have been pivotal for their clubs respectively with the argument raging on social media as to who is the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Ferdinand insists Casimero's numbers puts him ahead of the Ghana international.

"I think the importance to their teams...you could argue both sides quite equally. But then, when you through the stats in Casemiro wipes him away," he said on his Vibes With Five Podcast.

"No, no no. I don't think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing," he added.

"I don't think he has the impact defensively for Man United, on the ball he's doing more."

Although Ferdinand believes Casimero is better than Partey, he admits the Arsenal star's passing ability is unbelievable.

"On the ball, he's doing more. He's dictating play, man for Arsenal," said Ferdinand.

"He's actually playing passes I didn't know he had. His passing has been unbelievable."

Manchester United travel to the Emirates on Sunday for their second clash of the season.