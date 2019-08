Serie C side Catania are interested in Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor.

The former Inter Milan academy product has been on the radar of several clubs in Europe after an impressive campaign in Romania with Universitatea Craiova.

Donkor made 34 appearances, scoring a goal as Craiova qualified for a Europa League place.

The Kumasi born defender has also been attracting interest from Turkish side Galatasaray and Besiktas.