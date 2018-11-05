Categories for CAF Awards 2018 announced

The categories for the CAF Awards 2018 have been concluded after a meeting by the Organising Committee for the event in Dakar, Senegal last week. They are as follows;

1. African Player of the Year

2. Women’s Player of the Year

3. Youth Player of the Year

4. Men’s Coach of the Year

5. Women’s Coach of the Year

6. Men’s National Team of the Year

7. Women’s National Team of the Year

8. Goal of the Year

9. Africa Finest XI

10. Ydnekatchew Tessema Trophy for the Federation President of the Year

11. Platinum Award

The winners for the African Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year will be decided by the following :

- CAF Technical & Development Committee

- Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup

-Coaches and Captains of the 54 Member Associations

The categories – Youth Player of the Year, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year and Women’s National Team of the Year will be elected by :

- CAF Technical & Development Committee

- Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup

For the first time, FIFPro will coordinate the Africa Finest XI whilst the Goal of the Year will be decided via online public voting.

Nominees will be selected based on their performance from February 2018 to November 2018.

The Awards Gala, to honour footballers, officials and administrators who distinguished themselves during the year under review, will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

source: cafonline.com