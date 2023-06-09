Celta de Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo urges positivity after avoiding relegation

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has expressed his gratitude to God and everyone around him after Celta Vigo avoided relegation from Spanish La Liga.

Aidoo played a pivotal role in helping his team avoid relegation from the Spanish top flight with a dramatic 2-1 victory over champions FC Barcelona on the final day of the season.

Despite missing the crucial match against Barcelona due to injury, Aidoo's teammates rallied together and secured the necessary win to ensure Celta Vigo's survival.

Aidoo, who found the back of the net three times in 35 league games this season, took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

"We thank God for seeing us through another victorious season!" Aidoo wrote. "Thanks to everyone for their undying support and love! The future is looking brighter, with greater success and levels of increase to come! Always look at the brighter side of life. Stay positive."

Aidoo's heartfelt message reflected his appreciation for the collective effort that led to Celta Vigo's successful campaign.

The defender's contributions on the field were recognised and celebrated by fans and teammates alike.