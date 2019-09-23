Celta Vigo coach Fran Escribá explains why Joseph Aidoo left the pitch on a stretcher in Atletico Madrid draw

Celta Vigo coach Fran Escribá says defender Joseph Aidoo had to be carried off a stretcher after their goalless draw game against Atletico Madrid because he was a "little dizzy".

The swashbuckling defender produced another fantastic display to help his side pick a point at the Wando Metropolitano despite playing through pain.

An injury in the 64th minute after colliding with Diego Costa could not stop Aidoo from playing 90 minutes.

The guardsman managed 94% pass success rate, won one tackle, and made two aerial duels with a clean sheet to cap off a wonderful night marred by a slight injury.

"Regarding Aidoo, he is a little dizzy, he didn't see well. It was a very hard blow in a bad position and we are going to see what happens," Fran Escriba said after the game.

Aidoo has however recovered and reported to training on Monday morning at the club's A Madroa Sporting center.

The former Inter Allies defender has been good addition to the Celta Vigo team as they continue their impressive start to the La Liga season.

