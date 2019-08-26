Celta Vigo coach Fran Escribá impressed with Joseph Aidoo’s performance

Celta Vigo coach Fran Escribá is impressed with the performance of Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo after he made his debut in the league against Valencia over the weekend.

Aidoo joined the Spanish side for 8 million euros in the summer from Belgium club Genk and is already winning the fans due to his stellar performance in his debut game.

In his debut performance for Celta Vigo in the La Liga against Valencia his statistics were very impressive as he made 98 percent passes, he made (61 of 62), gave 7 long passes, made 6 clearings, won two air duels.

"He will like a lot, he is very intense, very sharp, strong, rough and an excellent center. He has a handicap of lack of knowledge of Spanish, but he is very interested and in less than a month we will see him speaking Spanish," Fran Escribá, told the media.