Joseph Aidoo earns praise for impressive performance against Valencia

Former Celta Vigo winger Gustavo López hailed the performance of Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo who marked his La Liga debut this past weekend.

Aidoo signed from Genk this summer was handed his first start by Celta in Saturday's 1-0 win over Valencia.

The 23-year-old was an unused substitute in Celta Vigo's first game against Real Madrid which ended in a 4-1 defeat.

López now a commentator of the Cadena SER said the Aidoo had an outstanding debut

"Blunt in defense, fast at the crossroads and with criteria with the ball," he said on his Twitter account.

Aidoo will be confident of starting the next game which is a trip to free-scoring Sevilla next week.