Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo joins team on Friday after Int'l break

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo returned to training on Friday after his commitment with Ghana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The 24-year old played the entire duration in both games for Ghana as they recorded a 2-0 and 1-0 win over South Africa and Sao Tome respectively.

The former Genk defender has been one of the outstanding players for Celta Vigo and has featured in all the game except Real Madrid which he has just arrived.

Aidoo’s performances this season has also given him a chance with Ghana’s Black Stars.

He was joined by Fran Beltran,Lobtka who also arrived from International duty.

Celta Vigo play away to Villareal on Sunday.