Celta Vigo extends Bernard Somuah's loan deal from Kotoko

Spanish club Celta Vigo have extended the loan deal of Ghanaian youngster Bernard Somuah.

The Asante Kotoko winger will stay at the club for 12 month with the Spanish side having the option to purchase at the end of the season.

Somuah excelled during his first loan stint, convincing the technical team of Celta Fortuna, the reserve side of the club to extend his deal.

The talented youngster is expected to play a pivotal role at the club next season as he continues his development in Spain.

The teen sensation will be hoping to break into the first team of Celta Vigo in the next campaign.

"RC Celta and Asante Kotoko have reached an agreement to extend Bernard's loan with an option to purchase for one season. We continue to grow together, Bernard Somuah," posted the club on social media.