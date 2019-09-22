Celta Vigo goalkeeper Ruben Blanco insists Aidoo’s injury not bad as feared

Goalkeeper for Celta Vigo Ruben Blanco believes the injury sustained by Joseph Aidoo in the goalless draw against Atletico Madrid is not worse as feared.

Aidoo was impregnable at the heart of defense for the Sea-Blue lads as they defied all odds to hold Atletico Madrid to a scoreless draw on Saturday.

Celta Vigo fans at the stadium were thrown into state of despair following an injury to the former Inter Allies guardsman in the 64th minute of the game.

The centre-back held on to play through the pain barrier as Fran Escribá’s men left the Wanda Metropolitano with a point.

But Aidoo had to be carried on stretcher in the aftermath of the match which left many to believe he had suffered a serious injury.

However, Blanco has allayed the fears of their fans insisting that the injury is not as bad as it appeared.

"I think it's fine, that it is a temporary injury, it has nothing important," said Ruben.

Aidoo has established himself as a key figure at the club since joining from Belgian giants KRC Genk this summer.