Celta Vigo loan has helped me to improve my finishing – Kotoko winger Bernard Somuah

Asante Kotoko youngster Bernard Somuah has opened up about his time at Spanish La Liga club Celta Vigo.

Speaking to AKSC Media, Somuah, who joined RC Celta Fortuna, the reserve team of Celta Vigo, in August 2024, revealed that although his early days in Spain were challenging, he managed to turn things around later in the season.

The forward further disclosed that his time at RC Celta Fortuna provided him with the opportunity to improve his finishing and other aspects of his game.

“Moving from Ghana to Spain, everything was different. From the players and the facilities, everything is different. I had a difficult time in Spain. I wasn’t getting playing time in my early days, and getting injured also made things worse for me.

“But I worked hard in training and improved my game day after day, not just in training but in matches. That made my coach very happy. I have improved my finishing, my pace, and my jump as well,” Bernard Somuah said.

Somuah, 19, now wants to continue working hard to take his game to the next level.

He wants to stay fit to show his quality while hoping for a chance to be promoted to the Celta Vigo first team.