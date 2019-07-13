Celta Vigo unveil Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo

Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo have unveiled Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo after signing the player on a five year deal.

The former Inter Allies defender was outdoored to fans of the club at the Balaidos Stadium in Vigo.

The Ghanaian defender joined the La Liga side from Belgium champions KRC Genk and will be with the Sky Blues until the summer of 2024.

Aidoo travelled to Spain on Wednesday night from Egypt at the end of Ghana's campaign at Africa Cup of Nations to seal the deal before he was unveiled to the fans of the club on Friday.

Celta Vigo coughed a whopping € 5 million to sign Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo who helped Genk to win the Belgian league title last season.

The former Genk player will sign autographs to the fans on the pitch as part of the unveiling.

He played 33-matches in the 2018-19 season for Genk helping them to clinch the Belgium Pro League title last season.

His remarkable performance earned him a place in Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations squad where he made his debut in the final group game against Guinea-Bissau.