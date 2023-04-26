Celta Vigo's Joseph Aidoo set to return from injury against Elche

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo is set to make a comeback for Celta Vigo in their upcoming La Liga fixture against Elche on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old had missed the previous match against Real Madrid due to a foot injury. Celta Vigo were defeated 2-0 by Real Madrid in that match, but are looking to return to winning ways with Aidoo back in the squad.

The team returned to training on Monday morning at Ciudad Deportiva Afouteza de Mos to prepare for the matchday 31 clash. Carlos Carvalhal led the training session, and the good news was the return of Aidoo to the squad after his recovery from the foot injury.

However, Carles Pérez is still doubtful and receiving treatment outside the group. Marchesín and Mingueza are discarded from the upcoming fixture.

During the session, several young players also joined the first team's training, including Carlos Beitia, Clemente Montes, Thomas Carrique, Calderón, San Bartolomé, and Lauti Bouzada. Carlos Domínguez, Fernando Medrano, Miguel Rodríguez, Coke Carrillo, and Christian Joel, who frequently train with the first team, were also present.

Aidoo has been an essential part of the Celta Vigo defence, scoring three goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season. His return will be a significant boost for the team as they look to climb higher in the La Liga table.