Celtic braced for higher sell-on fee as Jeremie Frimpong transfer looms

Celtic could be set for a substantial sell-on fee as Arsenal emerges as the frontrunner to secure the services of 22-year-old right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests that Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong's current club, could demand a minimum fee of £35 million for the talented defender, a significant increase from the £20 million to £25 million they would have accepted in January.

When Frimpong left Celtic for the Bundesliga in January 2021, the Scottish Premiership champions negotiated a significant sell-on fee, positioning themselves to profit from any future transfer. With Arsenal now leading the race for the dynamic right-back's signature, the potential sell-on fee could bring a windfall for Celtic.

While Manchester United has been long-term admirers of Frimpong, reports indicate that other positions take priority for manager Erik Ten Hag. Real Madrid has also expressed interest, but their focus remains on other transfers at the moment. However, Romano suggests that Arsenal is now the favorite to secure Frimpong's services after their recent signings of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Discussing the potential transfer, Romano highlighted Leverkusen's firm valuation for Frimpong, indicating a higher price tag compared to the opportunity in January.

"I’m told that Bayer Leverkusen could start negotiations only from £35 million. There was a big opportunity in January as they were happy with £20 million-£25 million, now it’s around £35 million, so it’s way more expensive," Romano stated.

Frimpong, who recently changed agents, is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, making it his priority. However, as of now, no club has made a formal bid for the player. Celtic will be closely monitoring the situation, hoping that a club will meet Leverkusen's valuation and trigger the sell-on clause, bringing a significant financial boost to the Scottish club.