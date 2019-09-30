GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong grateful to manager Neil Lennon after excelling on debut

Published on: 30 September 2019
Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong grateful to manager Neil Lennon after excelling on debut
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Vakoun Bayo and Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic are seen at full time during the Betfred Scottish League Cup quarter final match between Celtic and Partick Thistle at Celtic Park on September 25, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has thanked Celtic manager Neil Lennon after playing his match for the Scottish giants last Wednesday.

The former Manchester City Academy star joined the Hoops during the summer transfer window and made his first appearance in the 5-0 victory over Partick Thistle in the League Cup quarter-final.

The youngster was named as the club’s Man of the Match after an assured display and he thoroughly enjoyed the experience. As quoted on the official club website, he said:

"It was amazing, a dream come true. It was my first professional game and the fans – I love them already. To hear them when I came off was amazing."

"I’m very grateful that the manager gave me a chance. It’s a dream come true to play for Celtic. It’s the biggest club in Scotland so it’s amazing. He gave me a chance and hopefully, I can do more. "

--

 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments