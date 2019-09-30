Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong grateful to manager Neil Lennon after excelling on debut

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has thanked Celtic manager Neil Lennon after playing his match for the Scottish giants last Wednesday.

The former Manchester City Academy star joined the Hoops during the summer transfer window and made his first appearance in the 5-0 victory over Partick Thistle in the League Cup quarter-final.

The youngster was named as the club’s Man of the Match after an assured display and he thoroughly enjoyed the experience. As quoted on the official club website, he said:

"It was amazing, a dream come true. It was my first professional game and the fans – I love them already. To hear them when I came off was amazing."

"I’m very grateful that the manager gave me a chance. It’s a dream come true to play for Celtic. It’s the biggest club in Scotland so it’s amazing. He gave me a chance and hopefully, I can do more. "

