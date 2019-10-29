Celtic fans sing praises of defender Jeremie Frimpong after performance against Aberdeen

Celtic fans have been raving about the performance of Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong following his spectacular display against Aberdeen on Sunday.

The 18-year old starred and scored his debut goal for the Hoops as they defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at the Pittdorie, their heaviest win in 11 years at their opponents home ground.

Following his impressive performances since joining the Scottish champions from Manchester City in the summer, the teenage sensation has endeared himself to fans of the club.

In another epic game, fans could not hide their love for the youngster as they lavished praises on him at the end of the match against Aberdeen.

I absolutely love Frimpong. What a guy. — Danielle C (@Dani1987C) October 27, 2019

Frimpong leading it off at full time in front of the fans. Just saw his interview on TV , hairs up on the back of the neck listening to his enthusiasm . pic.twitter.com/fRgftT4CxF — Highland__Paddy (@Highland__paddy) October 27, 2019

Frimpong has filled the Kieran Tierney hole in my heart xxxx — Muiry (@MuiryCeltic) October 27, 2019

Frimpong definitely MOTM for me. What a game especially in first half. Absolutely fantastic! — Sean 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Seany_CFC) October 27, 2019

Frimpong just makes you smile. Enthusiasm is infectious. Looks like he's absolutely loving it. — DrSevcoPHD (@DrSevco) October 27, 2019