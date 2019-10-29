GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Celtic fans sing praises of defender Jeremie Frimpong after performance against Aberdeen

Published on: 29 October 2019

Celtic fans have been raving about the performance of Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong following his spectacular display against Aberdeen on Sunday.

The 18-year old starred and scored his debut goal for the Hoops as they defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at the Pittdorie, their heaviest win in 11 years at their opponents home ground.

Following his impressive performances since joining the Scottish champions from Manchester City in the summer, the teenage sensation has endeared himself to fans of the club.

In another epic game, fans could not hide their love for the youngster as they lavished praises on him at the end of the match against Aberdeen.

 

 

