Celtic left with Jeffrey Schlupp dilemma after Crystal Palace confirm summer exit

Celtic face a conundrum over the future of Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp following confirmation from Crystal Palace that the versatile midfielder will leave the Premier League club at the end of June.

With Schlupp's contract expiring, he becomes available on a free transfer this summerâ€”forcing the Hoops into a decision on whether to pursue him permanently or let him move on.

Schlupp joined Celtic in January as a short-term solution, brought in to add depth ahead of Kieran Tierney’s expected return to Glasgow in the summer of 2025.

While he showed flashes of quality during his brief spell in green and white, his long-term role remains uncertainâ€”particularly with questions still hanging over Greg Taylor’s future and other reinforcements expected.

Though Schlupp’s experience and positional flexibility could be an asset, it is unclear whether Celtic are prepared to match potential offers from elsewhere.

Championship sides including Queen’s Park Rangers, Coventry City, Millwall and former club Leicester City have all been linked with the 32-year-old, who may find greater playing time or financial incentives away from Parkhead.

Crystal Palace’s public farewell on social media this week underlined Schlupp’s availability, marking the end of his eight-and-a-half-year spell in South London.

Unless Celtic are willing to present a compelling offerâ€”potentially on reduced termsâ€”the Ghana international may well continue his career elsewhere.