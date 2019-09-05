Celtic manager Neil Lennon delighted by the signing of Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has expressed delight by the club's summer transfer activities including the signing of Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The Scottish champions signed the Dutch born Ghanaian on a four year deal from Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

"The close of the window has come and I'm very happy with the quality of the squad. We're very excited about the season now. We've got a great Europa League group and a lot of big games coming up domestically as well," Neil Lennon told the BBC.

"We're very pleased with the business we've done and Greg is the icing on the cake."

Frimpong joins the club after excelling at the Manchester City youth sides.

The 18-year old defender found it hard breaking into the well established City senior team and considered the option of moving elsewhere.

“I joined Man City as a nine-year old. I have come a long way but the ride has been amazing," said Frimpong.

“There have been some highs and some lows but I have always given my best for this shirt.

“I feel privileged to have been part of such a club.

“Team-mates, coaches, staff and fans have always been amazing to me and I will never be able to repay them.

“I came as a boy, leave as a man. Man City will always be in my heart.”