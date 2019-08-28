Celtic manager Neil Lennon opens up on interest in high-flying Gideon Mensah

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has made clear his desire to bolster his left-back options amid link with a move for Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah.

The Glasgow-based outfit have been left light at the left back position following the departure of highly rated Kieran Tierney to Arsenal in a £25m deal earlier this summer.

GHANASoccernet.com exclusively reported earlier this week that the one-time European champions are weighing up a deal for Mensah before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Mensah is highly-rated and impressed during a loan spell with Salzburg's rivals Sturm Graz last season.

The 21-year-old turned heads with an all-action display for the Austrian champions against Chelsea in a glamour friendly last month and is under contract until 2024.

Celtic boss Lennon admits his side are still very much in the hunt for fresh faces ahead of next Monday's signing deadline.

“We need players in two or three positions. Hopefully we can get some quality bodies in,” Lennon stated when asked about making a bid for the youngster.

“If we do, I’d like to take them to Sweden with us to integrate them with the group if they have an opportunity to play next weekend.”