Celtic manager Neil Lennon wowed by "energetic buzzbomb" Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is amazed by the energy levels of Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong after the teenager's sensational performance against Ross County on Saturday.

The former Manchester City academy player impressed the manager and endeared himself to fans of the club with his display in the 6-0 thrashing of their opponents.

After the game, the Northern Irish man was full of praises for the defender insisting the club made the right choice bring the player to the Celtic Park.

"Jeremie would come under emerging talent which is really important for the club," he told Celtic TV.

"At 19 we think for the money that we've paid for him we've got an outstanding talent on our hands.

"What you see on the pitch is what you get off the pitch.

"Just an energetic buzzbomb who is all personality, really proud to be here.

"We hope he'll progress into the player we hope he will be.

"[Jonathan] Afolabi will come under that category as well, Lee O'Connor, Luca Connell.

"We're building, not just for the present, but the talent underneath that you've got Dembele, OkoFlex, Kerr McInroy coming back from long-term injury soon, Daniel Arzani.

"There's young, hungry talent underneath what we already have which is a real solid first-team squad."

"The week leading into the Ross County game his training levels were outstanding and it was impossible to leave him out of the team.